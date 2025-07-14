Tony Khan officially confirms legendary star has signed with AEW after All In 2025

Tony Khan has just given an update on the status of a legend of the industry who has often been involved with AEW. He has revealed that they have taken up a role within the company.

Ad

The Von Erich Family has become an important part of the company over the past year, as Kevin Von Erich, along with his sons Marshall and Ross, have made several appearances for both AEW and ROH. They recently revealed that their father was also signed to the company in a legend's deal of some sort.

Tony Khan confirmed this while speaking to the Hollywood Reporter during All In: Texas weekend. He looked back at how he grew up watching the Von Erichs, and how Kevin Von Erich was now working with his company as a coach. He also mentioned how, being part of the Sons of Texas, Marshall and Ross have also become two-thirds of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

Ad

Trending

“Kerry was the first wrestler from the Von Erichs that I saw as a kid when he was called the Texas Tornado. The Von Erichs has a great history. Kevin works with us now (as a coach), and his sons are part of AEW. They’re also champions,” Khan confirmed. [H/T Hollywood Reporter]

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kevin Von Erich got physical at AEW All In: Texas

Yesterday at AEW All In: Texas, the Sons of Texas were in eight-man tag team action against Shane Taylor Promotions. To the surprise of many, they were accompanied to the ring by Kevin Von Erich himself, as he made an appearance in front of the Texan crowd.

At a point in the match, Anthony Ogogo came out and tried interfering, but he was met with resistance from the veteran. To make matters worse for him, Von Erich was locked in the Iron Claw, and this helped the Sons of Texas close things out and go for the win.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The legendary wrestling family has continued to become a major part of the promotion, and it seems like this will continue to be the case moving forward. They seem to be focusing on ROH for now, but only time will tell when they'll place their focus on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!