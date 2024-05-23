Tony Khan officially lifts ban on AEW star

Tony Khan has returned and officially lifted a ban on a popular AEW star. This news will be a huge relief to fans as Double or Nothing is right around the corner.

The star whose ban has been lifted is Darby Allin. The Young Bucks had earlier announced that he was banned from entering the arena. However, it was short-lived, thanks to Tony Khan.

Allin stormed into the arena and was driven there by Tony himself in his first appearance after being attacked by The Elite last month. He has now taken to Twitter to announce that he lifted the aforementioned ban and wished Bryan Danielson a happy birthday.

“The ban has been lifted @DarbyAllin! #AEWDynamite Happy Birthday @bryandanielson! Team AEW vs The Elite This Sunday at #AEWDoN,” he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Allin came out with a flame thrower and helped Bryan Danielson ward off the Elite, which was seen as a major message before the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.

With Khan back in the fold now, things are about to get very interesting.