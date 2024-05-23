Tony Khan shockingly returns to AEW Dynamite; brings back banned wrestler

To end this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan assisted Team AEW by bringing along a top star, who was banned from entering the arena, to help face The Elite. This would be Darby Allin.

Bryan Danielson faced Satnam Singh in the main event. The Elite hired him to take down The American Dragon. The rest of his allies, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt, accompanied the Indian Giant.

Bryan found an opening and had his LeBell Lock on Singh until Jarrett and the rest blindsided him. He won via disqualification but faced a four-on-one assault in the ring. To make matters worse, the Young Bucks came out to add insult to injury. The former WWE Superstar fought back, but eventually, the rest of The Elite came out, and this became another four-on-one assault.

Footage from outside the arena was shown, and Darby Allin emerged from a vehicle despite being banned from entering the building. He had a flamethrower in hand. Tony Khan was shown as the one who drove Allin to the arena.

Darby then came out, driving The Elite away with his flamethrower, and the show ended with him and Bryan standing tall despite the odds being against them.

At AEW Double or Nothing, FTR will join Allin and Bryan as they try to take down The Elite.