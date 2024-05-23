Major AEW star “barred” from appearing on Dynamite this week

A popular AEW star has just been barred from entering the building following his actions last week on Dynamite. Security has also been notified to keep a strict watch on him. This would be Darby Allin.

Allin made his return to TV after two months during the closing moments of last week's episode of Dynamite. He emerged as the surprise replacement of Eddie Kingston on Team AEW, and the fourth man who will go to war with The Elite at Double or Nothing this weekend.

Tonight, Bryan Danielson will be the only member of Team AEW who will be in the venue. FTR are not cleared for action and Darby has been barred from the venue by The Young Bucks. The Elite have pulled out all the stops to ensure their opponents will be in bad shape heading into the Anarchy in the Arena Match at Double or Nothing.

Last Saturday on Collision, Bryan and FTR faced Lance Archer and The Righteous in six-man tag action, but despite getting the win, they were the ones who ended up reeling, as their pay-per-view opponents launched a gruesome post-match attack on them.

Later tonight, Bryan will share the ring with the Indian Giant Satnam Singh as The Elite looks to land the finishing blow on The American Dragon and make sure that he doesn't make it to the pay-per-view.