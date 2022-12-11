Tony Khan hasn't officially signed released WWE Superstar to AEW despite stunning debut

Tony Khan has not signed a recently released WWE superstar to an official contract despite his impressive debut on AEW Rampage.

Trent Seven showed up on the latest episode of Rampage as Kip Sabian's hand-picked opponent for Orange Cassidy. In the AEW All Atlantic Championship match that followed, the Best Friends member emerged victorious. Trent Seven was also present in the audience during the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

During the post-show Final Battle media scrum, Tony Khan was asked if Trent Seven was officially signed to either of his promotions or not.

"He's been in Texas, he obviously wrestled on 'AEW Rampage' last night, he could appear with us again," said Tony Khan. "He competed last night and was here watching the show very keenly. He could be a good opponent for any champions in Ring of Honor. He was great in a championship match last night." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

It will be interesting to see if Trent Seven does become All Elite given his past successes with Triple H and NXT UK.

Tony Khan teased two WWE Legends returning to AEW

During the pre-Final Battle media scrum, the Jaguars boss spoke about WWE Legends Arn Anderson and Jake 'The Snake' Roberts returning to All Elite Wrestling programming.

“Yeah, I would like to utilize them. I think more content, more hours, and Ring of Honor now potentially can be a part of that expansion in addition to the three hours of Dynamite and Rampage we do each week. With weekly Ring of Honor potentially coming out of Final Battle. Right now, with the three hours of TV we have, plus Dark and Elevation, and our pay-per-view events, our countdown shows, that’s the bulk of our content." (h/t: Cultaholic)

While Arn and Jake might return soon, a WWE Legend is leaving AEW. William Regal is confirmed to be leaving the company after the holiday season and returning to his old stomping grounds.

William Regal's son is in NXT and the former European Champion wants to work with him and get back to a coaching role. Additionally, Triple H is keen to give Regal an advanced backstage role upon his return, which is expected to take place in January 2023.

