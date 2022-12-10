Tony Khan teases two WWE Hall of Famers returning to AEW television soon

Tony Khan spoke about two WWE Hall of Famers potentially returning to AEW television in the near future.

AEW has an excellent mix of young and experienced talent on their roster. The likes of Arn Anderson, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Tully Blanchard, Sting and Dustin Rhodes have gotten significant television time in the company.

While Tully left the company a few months back, Arn Anderson and Jake Roberts are still a part of the company. The Enforcer managed Cody Rhodes while the 2014 WWE Hall of Famer managed Lance Archer. Both veterans have been absent from AEW programming for a while now.

During the ROH Final Battle pre-event media call, Tony Khan discussed showcasing Arn and Jake more often with ROH in the mix.

“Yeah, I would like to utilize them. I think more content, more hours, and Ring of Honor now potentially can be a part of that expansion in addition to the three hours of Dynamite and Rampage we do each week. With weekly Ring of Honor potentially coming out of Final Battle, it’s something if like you talk more about. Right now, with the three hours of TV we have, plus Dark and Elevation, and our pay-per-view events, our countdown shows, that’s the bulk of our content." (h/t: Cultaholic)

Would you like to see the likes of Arn Anderson and Jake Roberts get more TV time? Let us know in the comments section below.

AEW president Tony Khan praised WWE Hall of Famers Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson

Tony Khan went on to call the All Elite Wrestling roster great, before praising the mentor-role the WWE legends have played. He concluded by saying they could show up on television anytime.

"There’s such a great roster here, there are so many great people to present, and now coming out of Final Battle, I’ll address what we’re gonna do with Ring of Honor,” Khan explained, “but also great names like Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson, they are great mentors for some of the young talent here, but at any given time, when the situation is right, either of them could slot back on TV at any given time."

AEW Rampage aired on Friday featuring two title matches and a hotly anticipated clash between Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita. Trent Seven made his debut for Tony Khan's company as the Jaguars boss applied the final touches to the build for ROH Final Battle.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes