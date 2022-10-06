Tony Khan discloses whether he held talks with Bray Wyatt about joining AEW

Tony Khan might have one of the most talent-filled rosters with AEW, but fans have been clamoring for him to add Bray Wyatt. During a recent interview, Khan disclosed how far he went to fulfill this popular request.

Bray Wyatt was shockingly released from WWE in 2021 alongside a slew of other stars. Thereafter, many believed that Wyatt would find his way into AEW, especially since his late real-life friend Brodie Lee had a prominent role in the promotion.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Khan disclosed that he hadn't spoken to Wyatt much in the past.

“I don’t want to talk about people I haven’t talked to, but he’s a great guy. I think I’ve said this in interviews before, so I wouldn’t be giving anything away. He was at Chris Jericho’s birthday party," Khan said.

𝙎𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙 ✟ 💫 @Saintwrestling1 1 year later am still not sure if this was Bray Wyatt at a AEW show 1 year later am still not sure if this was Bray Wyatt at a AEW show https://t.co/gLswCyoYgN

Khan continued, praising the star but unfortunately detailing that there has never been a personal conversation before.

"I’ve never talked to him about that kind of a thing in person or anything. I think he’s a tremendous talent. Same as I said before, I wouldn’t want to comment on stuff with people’s specific negotiations.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

While Tony Khan might not end up acquiring Bray Wyatt, many fans believe that the star is the rumored "White Rabbit" teased by WWE for weeks.

Tony Khan recently confessed why he constantly takes shots at WWE

The AEW President and a handful of stars have often been at the center of online criticism for their multiple shots at WWE. Much of Cody Rhodes' early run within AEW also consisted of mainly taking jabs at WWE or Triple H.

Dean 'The Phenomenal Adonis' @BrolyAdonisDC Irritates me how every time an ex WWE person goes to AEW they take shots at WWE & i wish they'd stop it. Also in this case what Saraya said just isn't true. WWE helped her a lot & they stood by her after everything she's been through, so this is an unnecessary shot at a cheap pop Irritates me how every time an ex WWE person goes to AEW they take shots at WWE & i wish they'd stop it. Also in this case what Saraya said just isn't true. WWE helped her a lot & they stood by her after everything she's been through, so this is an unnecessary shot at a cheap pop https://t.co/YyG3H8b9KI

During the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Khan explained that it was part of a strategy.

"It was literally a book handed to me over three years ago before the launch of Dynamite by Warner Media. It was (about) how to be a challenger brand. A challenger brand - I learned then - is not the industry leader, but it is also not a niche brand. So for AEW, it’s just part of what we are. We’re a challenger brand. There’s no reason to pretend we’re not," Khan said. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Despite all the negative reactions, Tony Khan's strategy has resulted in AEW being talked about more often. But has he taken the strategy a bit too far and tarnished AEW's reputation?

