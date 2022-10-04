White Rabbit clues roundup from WWE RAW: Bray Wyatt confirmed? a reference to notorious American serial killer; an old betrayal by Alexa Bliss?

WWE has left a few hints about the White Rabbit throughout recent episodes of RAW and SmackDown. This week's episode of the red brand was no exception and possibly had major hints about the future and who exactly is behind the White Rabbit rumors.

This week there was yet another QR code leading to a page on the WWE website on RAW. On the site, there were pictures and codes that led to more clues and hints about what's next for the White Rabbit picture in the promotion.

Let's look at every hint WWE has left for fans to find out on RAW.

#1 A fan planted in the audience with a White Rabbit clue confirming Bray Wyatt's return?

A fan held a sign in the background of the Solo Sikoa match against Angelo Dawkins during RAW. A fan showed a sign saying "WYYT RABAT," which not only sounds like "White Rabbit" if just spoken usually, but also if treated as an anagram and rearranged, it appears as Bray Wyatt.

The sign also had the logo for the rabbit at the beginning and the end of the sign.

This fan appears to have been planted by WWE in a perfect position - something they have done in previous weeks, too. Also, having an anagram for Wyatt's name appears to be as close to a confirmation that the superstar might be returning soon as we are going to get.

While this hint was obvious, the others were not so clear or easy to understand.

#2 The QR code appears immediately after Alexa Bliss, hinting at an old betrayal

Alexa Bliss was on the screen when the QR code appeared. The code led to an image of Samson and Delilah, a story about betrayal.

In the story, Samson had his hair cut off by Delilah. The hair had been the source of his power, and losing it to betrayal was devastating. This seemed to reference when Alexa Bliss betrayed Wyatt at WrestleMania 37.

Soon after that betrayal, Wyatt posted an image of Samson and Delilah. The code was seemingly a reference to that.

#3 A hint about Extreme Rules

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Looks like the URL here appears to basically be the coordinates for the Wells Fargo Center, where Extreme Rules is taking place. Looks like the URL here appears to basically be the coordinates for the Wells Fargo Center, where Extreme Rules is taking place. https://t.co/z2AARkDkA5

The Extreme Rules event was not left out of the hints either. The URL hidden in the Samson and Delilah picture is also the coordinates for the Wells Fargo Center, the venue for Extreme Rules.

#4 The Magic Eye code

The initial page for the QR code also had a magic eye. The magic eye reads MTA4Mjl.

Put in a decoder, and it reads "10822". The Extreme Rules event is set for 10-8-2022.

This could be another hint when more details about the White Rabbit will be revealed.

#5 The code from the QR code page leads to a warning from Dante

The code translates to “Before me things create were none, save things Eternal, and eternal I endure. All hope abandon, ye who enter here.”

This is a quote from Dante Alighieri. The "Abandon All Hope Ye Who Enter Here" was also left in the Firefly Funhouse in the past, yet another link to Bray Wyatt.

#6 The hint about a serial killer

Serial killers have been a hot topic recently, with the biographical series released about Jeffrey Dahmer. The White Rabbit clues referenced another serial killer - John Wayne Gacy.

There was a binary code in the URL for the QR code page, which translated to "GACY." This was seemingly a reference to John Wayne Gacy, although it could also be a reference to WWE Superstar Joe Gacy from NXT.

#7 The White Rabbit milk

The URL on the Samson and Delilah picture led to another concept with a set of numbers. When Googled, this leads to White Rabbit milk - a Japanese milk brand.

With the number of clues appearing weekly, it's hard to keep up with it all, but it seems to lead to an explanation at Extreme Rules. Fans will have to wait and see if the story finally makes sense at the premium live event this weekend.

