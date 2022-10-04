Latest "White Rabbit" QR code hints at betrayal from 5-Time champion in 2021

The "White Rabbit" QR code continues to appear on WWE TV. This week was perhaps more complicated and convoluted than ever. There weren't one, two, three, or even four meanings, but up to five that we know of as of this writing.

That gives the URL to this site: So the White Rabbit QR code on #WWERaw this week leads to an image with one side shown on mobile and another on desktop for me.That gives the URL to this site: wwe.com/399012n751720w So the White Rabbit QR code on #WWERaw this week leads to an image with one side shown on mobile and another on desktop for me.That gives the URL to this site: wwe.com/399012n751720w https://t.co/y3vMNhwevP

The QR code appeared immediately after Alexa Bliss was shown. The code would link to this image of Samson and Delilah, a story of betrayal from the bible. Also, take a look at this tweet from Bray Wyatt following WrestleMania 37 when Alexa Bliss betrayed him.

Now that was just one meaning. Digging further, the code shown in Samson's photo leads to an image of "White Rabbit milk," a brand from Shanghai, China.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin This is what comes up when you google the code in the Samson photo: This is what comes up when you google the code in the Samson photo: https://t.co/942QdqPnmn

There was a binary code that was shown as well, and fans on Twitter quickly interpreted it as saying "GACY". For those who are worried, it might be a reference to Joe Gacy from NXT and not serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Some believe that it is just WWE's way of throwing fans off.

The next set of numbers refers to the coordinates, directing you to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, incidentally, the venue for Extreme Rules 2022. This, however, is something that has been done before with different locations.

The fifth and presumably final clue is the language that is used in the blank spaces. A fan on Twitter interpreted the code and this is possibly the message that was sent:

This was perhaps the most packed QR code that we have seen, and it's no surprise that fans have been cracking the codes as soon as they possibly can.

Here is a reminder of what happened on SmackDown the last time the White Rabbit QR code was shown.

