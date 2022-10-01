Latest 'White Rabbit' teaser on SmackDown discloses new hidden message and date

The White Rabbit tease continued on Friday Night SmackDown this week. After the Karrion Kross promo, a QR code appeared on the screen, and it led to a new video that had a morse code to reveal a new message.

For one, the URL that the Rabbit video had on WWE.com was 1911, which also happens to be the same number that Bray Wyatt wore in a past cameo. 19/11 is also one week before Survivor Series 2022.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



#SmackDown Another White Rabbit QR code on-screen after Karrion Kross Another White Rabbit QR code on-screen after Karrion Kross 👀#SmackDown https://t.co/9VS0NbKUlj

The video also showed images from The Three Little Pigs and The Big Bad Wolf, with the pigs also being shown as butchered meat. Meanwhile, the wolf was shown in an evil and scary incarnation.

This is where things get more interesting. There was a morse code message that was quickly decoded by fans on Twitter. One fan revealed that the message meant "Azazel Reborn." The fan further explained that 'Azazel in Jewish legend is a demon to whom a scapegoat was sent. The goat is said to have been bearing the sins of the Jewish people.

Austin Luff @AJMMA_



Azazel in Jewish legend is a demon or evil spirit to whom a scapegoat was sent bearing the sins of the Jewish people.



Do with this info what you will So from what I can tell the Morse code from the white rabbit promo means Azazel RebornAzazel in Jewish legend is a demon or evil spirit to whom a scapegoat was sent bearing the sins of the Jewish people.Do with this info what you will #Smackdown So from what I can tell the Morse code from the white rabbit promo means Azazel RebornAzazel in Jewish legend is a demon or evil spirit to whom a scapegoat was sent bearing the sins of the Jewish people. Do with this info what you will #Smackdown

Things are certainly getting more interesting. With the teases getting better by the day, it remains to be seen whether the actual reveal will end up being Bray Wyatt. Fans will have to wait with bated breath to learn who the White Rabbit will turn out to be.

Are you excited about the White Rabbit reveal? Let us know in the comments section below.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

Poll : 0 votes