Tony Khan had one of the most hectic weeks ever on AEW Dynamite; big reason revealed

The President and CEO of AEW, Tony Khan, opened up about having a hectic week before the latest episode of Dynamite, and there are various reasons for his statement.

Besides being the President of the promotion, Tony Khan also has complete creative control of AEW to produce the best shows for the viewers every week. It can't be denied that TK has done everything in his power to provide the best wrestling to the fans since the inception of his promotion in 2019.

However, sometimes, stars getting injured and other issues also result in a lackluster show. Khan took to the "X" social media platform before the latest episode of Dynamite to reveal that this past week had been hectic due to injuries and unavailability, similar to the pandemic era:

"This has been one of the most hectic weeks for injuries + unexpected unavailability that I can recall in @AEW , especially since the pandemic era."

It was previously reported that AEW star Kyle Fletcher is currently facing Visa issues and is unable to perform in the U.S. Therefore, he was pulled from the shows as well.

Tony Khan informed fans about another star being injured

Before this week's episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan let the fans know that AEW star Trent Beretta suffered an injury after taking Roderick Strong's knee to the head and is being evaluated by the doctors:

"After the attack last Wednesday during the Texas Death Match, as @trentylocks took steel chairs from the Kingdom + the knee to the head from @roderickstrong , Trent has been pulled by @AEW docs from #AEWDynamite and sent home to rest. @OrangeCassidy is being evaluated by docs now," he wrote.

Moreover, several other top stars, such as Kenny Omega, have been out of action for quite some time now. Only time will tell when the injured and unavailable stars will be seen back on TV.

Did you miss any star's presence on Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

