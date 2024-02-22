Current champion reportedly taken off AEW TV due to real-life issue

A certain champion is currently facing visa issues reportedly and is unable to compete for several promotions in the United States, including AEW, due to this. The champion in question would be the ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher.

The Australian star won the title more than two months ago at Final Battle. Since becoming champion, he has had three successful title defenses on ROH Honor Club TV but has yet to defend this on AEW programming. He is currently aligned with The Don Callis Family as his long-time tag team partner Mark Davis has been out since October. The duo are known popularly as Aussie Open.

Earlier today, Fightful Select reported that Kyle Fletcher was facing visa issues, which prevented him from competing in both All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor. His last match was against Chris Jericho three weeks ago on Dynamite. It was also reported that management has been impressed with his recent performance.

Top champion teases turning on his current faction and reuniting with Will Ospreay in AEW

Will Ospreay, one of the latest additions to the AEW roster, will debut as a member of the promotion in less than two weeks at Revolution. He will be taking on Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family.

The Aerial Assassin is also a member of the faction but had taken on a less active role as he was still with NJPW at the time. He will also be joining his former United Empire ally, Kyle Fletcher.

The Australian star had liked a tweet about the possibility of him and Ospreay turning on The Don Callis Family at the pay-per-view and reuniting as United Empire, along with Mark Davis once he recovers.

The tweet mentioned above can be seen below.

Now that Ospreay is with AEW, it remains to be seen if he will continue working under Don Callis, or if he will look to take over the promotion his way, and possibly with his former allies.

