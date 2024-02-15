AEW star teases leaving major faction to join forces with Will Ospreay

An AEW star has seemingly teased turning on his faction and allying with Will Ospreay at the upcoming Revolution PPV.

The star in question is none other than Kyle Fletcher, who is a part of The Don Callis Family alongside Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, and Powerhouse Hobbs. However, a fan proposed an interesting theory on Twitter about Fletcher possibly turning his back on The Family and reuniting NJPW's faction, The United Empire, with his tag team partner, Mark Davis, and the leader of the group, Will Ospreay at AEW Revolution.

Kyle Fletcher liked the fan's post on Twitter, which may start some interesting speculations as The Aussie Open star could end up betraying the Don Callis Family. You can check out the Twitter post below.

It is to be noted that Don Callis announced at this week's Dynamite that Will Ospreay will be facing his stablemate Konosuke Takeshita at the Revolution PPV next month.

AEW star Will Ospreay recently commented on his NJPW departure

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay recently spoke about leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling after eight years with the promotion.

Will Ospreay signed with a full-time contract with AEW at the Full Gear 2023 PPV and is set to begin with the company in March 2024. Ospreay will be facing Konosuke Takeshita at the Revolution PPV next month.

Speaking at the New Beginning in Osaka press conference, Will Ospreay spoke on his departure from NJPW and stated that he never thought this would happen.

“This has been the greatest eight years of my life. I cannot express to you all how thankful I am that I got to grow up in Japan. I am so thankful that I’ve got to become a man in front of all of you guys."

The Aerial Assassin added:

"I never thought that this day was ever going to come I could have sworn that I was going to be here for the rest of my life and I would have had no problem with that. As tradition would normally go, I would normally be in a single match or do something traditional, but I mean, let’s be real. Look at the five of us, there’s nothing traditional about us." (H/T Ringside News)

Will Ospreay is one of the top stars in professional wrestling who has wrestled many great stars like Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, and more. It will be interesting to see which stars Ospreay crosses paths against in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

