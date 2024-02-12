Will Ospreay discloses an interesting clause in his AEW contract

AEW has been on a spree of signing some of the most remarkable in-ring talent in the world. The latest top star to join them, Will Ospreay interestingly has a unique clause in his deal with the company.

He made a huge name for himself over the years, wrestling on the independent circuit. Ospreay recently competed in his last match for NJPW.

He joined forces with The United Empire to take on The Bullet Club War Dogs in a physically battering Steel Cage bout. Despite losing the match, Will got his perfect send-off by the fans in attendance to see the Osaka event.

As it is known, he is set to begin his full-time run with Tony Khan's AEW soon. However, it was interesting to note what The Aerial Assasin said during the press meet following his final NJPW match. Will revealed that his contract allowed him to return to the Japanese promotion, but he needed to find balance to do that back-and-forth in the future.

“I signed my deal with AEW, and I’m allowed to come back and do New Japan matches. I don’t know when that’s going to be. I need to find balance first because I have no idea what I’m doing right now.” [H/T Ringside News]

AEW Star Will Ospreay addressed his last 8 years with New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Will Ospreay was evidently emotional following the end of his 8-year-long tenure with NJPW.

However, before he went through the curtains to wrestle his final bout, Ospreay reflected on his NJPW stint at the event press conference, claiming that he never expected it to come to an end.

“This has been the greatest eight years of my life. I cannot express to you all how thankful I am that I got to grow up in Japan. I am so thankful that I’ve got to become a man in front of all of you guys." [H/T Ringside News]

With The Aerial Assasin set to embark on a new journey, it would be interesting to see him in a full-time role in the All Elite landscape.

