Tony Khan is open to having major title defended in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that he is open to having one of the wrestling world's newest championships be defended in All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Back at the NJPW Power Struggle event in November, David Finlay destroyed both the IWGP United States and UK Championship belts after Will Ospreay had successfully defended them. This led to the belts being retired, but since Ospreay hadn't lost the titles, it was announced that he would be given the first chance to fight for New Japan Pro Wrestling's latest title: the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.

During the recent media call to promote ROH Final Battle, Khan was asked if the new title would be featured on All Elite Wrestling TV at some point. Here's what he had to say:

"I'd certainly be open to having any of New Japan's great champions defending the title in AEW or ROH or any promotion. I think that's great. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has a really, really exciting roster, and they have some of the best wrestlers, and we have a really exciting opportunity, going forward, to present, what I believe, is a unified champion across the Triple Crown.” (H/T Fightful)

Both the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship and the ROH World Championship will make up two of the titles that will make up the 'Western Triple Crown,' with the yet unannounced AEW Continental Championship being the third belt.

Will Ospreay will defend his new title against a former AEW World Champion

The upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 18 event on January 4th is set to be Will Ospreay's final Wrestle Kingdom as a full-time member of the NJPW roster. He signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling at Full Gear and will begin working for the company at the end of his New Japan deal.

To ease him into what to expect from AEW on a full-time basis, a former World Champion from All Elite Wrestling will be one of the two challengers for his IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley.

Ospreay and Mox will be joined by David Finlay, the man who destroyed Will's original belts, in a three-way match at Wrestle Kingdom 18. While two of the three men in the match will be All Elite by March 2024, the partnership between AEW and NJPW means that anything can happen in this exciting three-way.

