Tony Khan opens up on what's in Jon Moxley's briefcase; AEW President calls out Death Riders' hypocrisy

Jon Moxley is the AEW World Champion. But instead of carrying a title belt around his waist, he is often seen with a briefcase. Fans are curious to know what's inside the case, and Tony Khan recently opened up on the subject.

This week on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, The One True King, accompanied by Marina Shafir, locked horns with Powerhouse Hobbs in a singles match for the AEW World Championship. Moxley retained his gold with outside help from The Death Riders.

Ahead of this week's Dynamite, Tony Khan sat down for a virtual interview on the Battleground Podcast. During the chat, the AEW President was asked to comment on Moxley's mysterious briefcase. Khan speculated that Moxley had the World Championship inside the case.

Trending

"Well, I think we all presume the championship belt is in there, and it's something we all want to see, is the AEW World Championship," Khan said. "It's a beautiful, beautiful belt. I think it's the most beautiful belt in pro wrestling. And Jon Moxley keeps it hidden away."

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

The AEW President also exposed Jon Moxley and The Death Riders for their hypocrisy.

"He says it's a symbol of vanity, the championship belt. But I think Jon Moxley is trying to control the championship. [He's] trying to control things in AEW. It shows that that's hypocrisy from The Death Riders and I'm very, very excited about tonight's show including that AEW World Championship match, Mox vs. Hobbs tonight." [From 10:25 to 11:04]

Besides his his differences with Hobbs, the Moxley-led group is feuding with Cope and FTR.

Chris Jericho claimed to support Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho presented another New York Minute segment on this week's Dynamite. He addressed his upcoming 12-man tag team match, where The Learning Tree would join forces with The Death Riders to take on Rated FTR, The Outrunners, and Powerhouse Hobbs this week on Collision: Maximum Carnage.

Jericho promised to offer his team's full support to Moxley and The Death Riders. The Demo God assured that the two sides would be on the same page during their match against the babyfaces.

This week's AEW Collision: Maximum Cargange will be a star-studded show. It will be interesting to see which team wins the 12-man tag team match.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit the Battleground Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback