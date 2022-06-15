Tony Khan opens up on real reason behind introducing AEW All-Atlantic Championship

The creation of the All-Atlantic title has aroused quite a buzz in the AEW community. To dispel questions regarding the purpose of the title, Tony Khan recently took matters into his own hands.

Last week's Dynamite episode featured the newest title in AEW being unveiled. The belt features six different flags in the centre, with the intention of representing as many as 130 different countries. Furthermore, the inaugural champion of the new title will be revealed at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26.

As of now, the tournament to determine the first All-Atlantic champion is already underway.

Tony Khan recently appeared in an interview with ComicBook, where he spoke about the purpose of the title.

“…So for the international fans and for the international wrestlers on the roster, I felt like it would create more opportunities. But I also don’t think this title or these opportunities are exclusive to the international wrestlers. But it’s a big benefit of the term.” (H/T: ComicBook.com)

Fans will have to stay tuned to see who will make it to the finals at the Forbidden Door event later this month. The surplus of talent to be featured at the pay-per-view certainly looks promising.

Tony Khan was heavily trolled by fans for the All Atlantic Championship belt

The unveiling of the new title may not have garnered the expected reaction.

While the belt is apparently intended to represent 130 Atlantic countries, fans have pointed out that several countries do not fit that description.

A number of Twitter posts surfaced recently, trolling the AEW president for the belt's design.

"Also, if the gimmick supposed Atlantic Ocean adjacent places… someone needs to get Tony Khan a f***ing map. #AEW" - @AboveAverageLLP Tweeted.

As of now, AEW is going through a rough phase. With multiple stars on the injury list, it remains to be seen whether the new title is able to spice things up in the coming weeks.

