"There were very unsatisfying conclusions" – Tony Khan opens up about the biggest mistake WCW made

AEW President Tony Khan has been making numerous comments about the fallen wrestling promotion WCW.

In a recent interview, the AEW CEO referred to WCW and said he'd like to avoid one mistake that the Ted Turner-owned wrestling company made back in their prime days.

Tony Khan has been on the receiving end of criticism for his comments, especially those related to WCW. Khan doesn't seem to care about these backlashes as he ended up making yet another WCW reference in a recent interview with Monaco Streaming Film Festival.

Tony Khan revealed that he doesn't want to burn all the great storylines that he has aligned for the company within just weeks. Khan added he's intentionally trying to last all the storylines as long as he can. Khan pointed out that WCW's reluctance to last storylines was one of their huge mistakes.

"When you’re in a position with a lot of talent and can unload and do big matches, I think it’s very tempting to just unload the clip and start putting hot, big matches out there. I am doing that, but I’m not going to use them all up in one week or two weeks and burn through all of the great stories that I feel could last for years here. So, I am trying to be methodical in terms of not killing the golden goose," said Tony Khan. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Tony Khan added:

"I think WCW built one of the greatest rosters ever in wrestling, and they were competing with WWF in the ’90s. And I thought one of the mistakes they made is they had so many exciting matches in WCW and it was like week, after week, after week they burned through them. But not only did they burn through them, there were very unsatisfying conclusions."

Tony Khan reveals that his Father expected AEW to fail

Back when Tony Khan decided to start a wrestling company, he approached his billionaire father, Shahid Khan, for the initial funds. Khan recently revealed that his dad expected AEW to fail but still gave him the funds stating it would eventually be Tony's wealth anyway.

"He gave me the money because he said I’d inherit it anyway, so I might as well ‘blow it now,'" said Tony Khan.

Over the past two years since its debut, AEW has gained immense popularity. Casual fans are getting to know more about the promotion, and wrestling experts and stars are constantly mentioning the company on social media and podcasts.

The company, which started as an alternative for wrestling fans, is growing into a large wrestling company thanks to the support from fans.

