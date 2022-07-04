"He's the biggest box office star" – Tony Khan picks 6-time WWE Champion as the one he wants in AEW during his prime

Tony Khan recently chose WWE Legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin as one wrestler in his prime that he would love to have in AEW.

Austin was among the hottest commodities in pro wrestling history, especially during WWE's Attitude Era. He portrayed a foul-mouthed, beer-guzzling, anti-authority character and had a legendary rivalry with Mr. McMahon.

During an interview on The Masked Man Show, Khan said he'd love to have a prime Stone Cold in AEW. The President also named Bret Hart, Ric Flair, and Randy Savage as stars he'd love to see wrestle in AEW during their heyday.

However, Khan ultimately picked the former six-time WWE Champion, saying he's the best box office star and was great all-around:

"But, if you put a gun to my head and I had to answer, I'd probably say Steve Austin because he’s the biggest box office star in the history of the business and also one of the best workers, one of the greatest talkers. I think the greatest all-around package ever in this business is probably Steve Austin, when you look at the bottom line." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Wrestling from 80s/90s @Wrestling80s90s @steveaustinBSR



On This Day in Wrestling History - Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Kane to win back the WWF Title he lost 24 hours earlier at King of the Ring (6/29/98) @OTD_in_WWE On This Day in Wrestling History - Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Kane to win back the WWF Title he lost 24 hours earlier at King of the Ring (6/29/98) @OTD_in_WWE @steveaustinBSR https://t.co/fAmPVvmaxZ

Khan added that Bret Hart would also fit in with AEW during his peak. The Hitman is no stranger to AEW, as he presented its world title at the first-ever Double or Nothing on May 25, 2019.

AEW star Sting put WWE Legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in his Mt. Rushmore

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Sting revealed his Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling. The Icon picked Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, The Rock, and Steve Austin, while humbly excluding himself:

“I’m not gonna put myself in there. I mean, obviously, you’d have to have Hulk Hogan in there. Obviously, you’d have to have Ric Flair in there. I think you got to have The Rock in there. Mount Rushmore, you said, right? Stone Cold.”

Austin has the respect of his peers in the wrestling business. While his last match was at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens, it'll be interesting to see if Stone Cold ever graces the AEW ring in the future, even though that's highly unlikely.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far