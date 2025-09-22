"Tony Khan please," "Come back goat" - Fans erupt after retired star teases huge AEW return

A former AEW star has just suddenly hinted at a return to the company after a year. Fans have reacted to this and have urged Tony Khan to bring them back, and potentially have a long-awaited reunion with some stars on the roster.Last night at All Out, Jack Perry made his return to the company to confront the Young Bucks. Things got physical between them, and to the surprise of many, it was Luchasaurus who came to his aid. This became an official reunion by Jurassic Express, and fans celebrated as their iconic theme song played in the arena.Marko Stunt, the third man in the original faction, has reacted to their reunion. He took to X/Twitter to post a picture of them during the early days of AEW when they were one of the hottest trios on the roster.Fans have reacted to the post and hoped that this was a hint that he was coming to complete Jurassic Express' reunion. Most fans expressed their openness to this idea. One revealed that he thought they were all coming together last night at All Out.Several users urged Tony Khan to re-sign him to the promotion so that this reunion would be possible.borgar @NihxlisticLINKcome back goathedshadows🤘 @hedshadowsLINKBigger reunion that Oasis!Sierra.Lininger @sierralininger2LINKI mean I wouldn’t mindProudWrestlingFan @WrestlingFanWooLINKI was hoping u were showing up tooAllie-RX @AllieRXLINK@TonyKhan Hire him back!Dolph Tickler @guappycapuccinoLINK@TonyKhan pleaseWhen was Marko Stunt last seen in AEW?Marko Stunt was released by AEW in June 2022. Around the same time, Jurassic Express also came to an end after Christian Cage turned on Jungle Boy. The veteran was their ally and mentor and teamed up with the group on multiple occasions. When he turned heel, Luchasaurus stayed by his side, which meant the end of the fun group as we know it.Fast forward two years later and Jack Perry was now also a heel and the TNT Champion. During one of his open challenges, it was Stunt who came answering the call, a reunion between the two former factionmates. Despite being a one-off appearance from Marko, he still got to interact with his former allies.After losing to Perry, he would find himself running into Luchasaurus backstage. This did not lead to anything, but was a nice callback to the history between these three stars.All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINKFormer best friend &amp;amp;amp; Jurassic Express team mate MARKO STUNT has answered the challenge! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT! @boy_myth_legend | @realmarkostuntIt is unclear if Tony Khan will consider bringing back Marko Stunt to AEW and having a complete Jurassic Express reunion. At least for now, both Jack Perry and Luchasaurus are now alongside one another once more, and there has just been a shift in the landscape of the tag team division.