"Tony Khan please re-sign him," "They wasted his talents" - Fans erupt after 6ft 8in star's sudden departure from AEW

By Sujay
Modified May 03, 2025 01:46 GMT
Wrestling fans (left) and AEW president Tony Khan (right) [Image credits: wwe.com & AEW YouTube channel]

AEW released a 6'8 star, and the fans have made their feelings clear to the company and Tony Khan. Some called on Tony to re-sign him, while others called him out for wasting the wrestler's talents.

EJ Nduka was a part of WWE from 2018 to 2019 before moving to the independent circuit. He signed up with AEW in 2023 and had a rather underwhelming time. Despite showing a lot of promise, he was not given any good time on television, and that was surprising to some fans.

He clearly had the physique—and some would say the talent—to be successful. However, it was recently reported that Nduka had left the company after his contract expired. That shocked some of the fans, and they promptly took to social media to make their feelings known.

Fan reactions.

One fan accused Tony Khan of not giving Nduka a fair shot, while others called on him to re-sign Nduka.

EJ Nduka once revealed frustrations around his AEW booking

As mentioned earlier, EJ Nduka was not fully utilized in AEW. He was given an odd chance here and there, but that was about it. Some would say that he was not given a fair shot.

The wrestler himself acknowledged that and even took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the booking. Last June, a fan pointed out how he was only used for promoting the show and not having taken part in it.

Nduka acknowledged that and wrote back, saying:

“Not hurt at all. Built different. Just controlling what I can control. [shrug emoji] My time will eventually come.”

Not a lot of stars openly acknowledge their situation this way, and it was interesting to see him open up like this and update the fans about his unhappiness with the booking.

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
