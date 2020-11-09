Tony Khan on the potential AEW future of Gangrel and Hurricane Helms after Full Gear

At AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, we did get a couple of free agent surprises on the show. However, neither of them were ones that anyone was expecting going in.

During the Elite Deletion match at the Hardy Compound between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara, fans were treated to cameo appearances from "Hurricane" Shane Helms and Gangrel.

The two were there to tie up a loose end storyline from the House Hardy Halloween special that aired on the WWE Network in 2018. Hardy joked to Helms that it was simply "long-term storytelling."

Tony Khan on Hurricane Helms and Gangrel cameos and if there are future plans, he says “I’m not sure, you never know.” Doesn’t have them booked “in the next loop.” Has known Shane for a while, first meeting with Gangrel. He’d like to have them back. #AEWFullGear — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) November 8, 2020

Tony Khan comments on Hurricane Helms and Gangrel's cameos at AEW Full Gear

AEW owner Tony Khan was asked about the cameos of Hurricane and Gangrel during the Full Gear media scrum following the pay per view. He was also asked if there were any plans for them to show up again for AEW in the near future.

Khan tried to play coy at first, but quickly spilled the beans on the future of both men with All Elite Wrestling at it stands right now.

"I'm not sure, you never know. To be honest, I don't have either of them booked on anything in the next loop or in the immediate future. But I'm also really open to both of them coming back. I was at the compound for the Deletion producing the match, and I spent time with both guys. I've known Shane for a while, and I had never met Gangrel before, and I really enjoyed spending time with both guys, and I'd love to see both of them come back at some point. I think that would be a lot of fun." - Tony Khan

So there you have it, while there are no immediate plans for either man right now in All Elite Wrestling, Khan is absolutely open to working with both of them at some point in the future. But if we never see them again on AEW programming, they were fun cameos nonetheless.