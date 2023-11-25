Tony Khan promoting Jim Ross to a new role could change AEW, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Jim Ross has been with All Elite Wrestling since the very beginning, and a veteran believes it's time for Tony Khan to make the WWE Hall of Famer the Head of Talent Relations again.

Good Ol' JR is on a break from commentary duties due to health issues and recently revealed he intended to return to AEW, hoping to sign a new deal with the company. As Jim Ross spends time healing at home, wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels the widely-proclaimed voice of wrestling could help AEW by becoming its Head of Talent Relations.

Jim Ross took up the same role many years ago in WWE, and, as history would suggest, he was highly successful in what is considered a tough spot to fill backstage in wrestling.

While speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo urged AEW to promote Ross, which could transform how things operate behind the scenes in a seemingly volatile work environment.

"Bro, this guy was the greatest Head of Talent Relations by far! Bro, he could do that from his home. He doesn't even have to leave his house to be Head of Talent Relations. You've got Zoom now, bro; we could talk to everybody on a daily basis. Who is doing that job there, Chris?" [From 02:22 to 02:49]

Check out the entire video below:

Vince Russo highlights how AEW can utilize Jim Ross' strengths

The famed commentator played a significant role in shaping the WWE roster in the Attitude Era, during which Vince Russo led the creative team briefly.

Russo praised JR's ability to manage a roster full of big names and how the respected wrestling veteran always stood his ground and did what was best for the talents.

Vince genuinely believed AEW needed a figure like Jim Ross leading the talent relations department, which is currently under Christopher Daniels' control. Russo continued:

"I'm sorry, bro, but my god! JR was so good at putting a roster together. So good at managing that roster. He was honest to talent. He never backed down to talent. I think that's what is badly, badly needed (at AEW), and I think that's what he should do as he is home healing up." [From 02:56 to 03:17]

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Let us know in the comments section below.

