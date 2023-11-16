Jim Ross gives an important update on his health and AEW status

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently provided an update on how he was doing physically, and the progress of his recovery. He then mentioned how long he felt he'd still be away from action to recuperate.

The AEW commentator has been out of action for quite some time now, as he has been recovering from a leg wound that he reportedly sustained during the procedures to help him in his fight against skin cancer. His job required him to travel a lot, and sitting down for hours in long flights did not work wonders for his leg.

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about how things have been going since he went on a hiatus. He talked about how he was getting better, but he still needed time to be off work, and then he'd work out the details. He revealed that he still had various doctor's meetings, including one that took over two hours.

“I’m pretty good, Conrad (his co-host). Had a busy week at the doctors’, and trying to get all these little things taken care of. They’re not little things if you let them go. So anyway, I’m getting better, I think. Still gonna be off work for a few more weeks, and then we’ll just move on, and hopefully it’ll work out. I had a long doctor’s meeting yesterday, over two hours. You know how it goes. Getting old is the sh**s," Ross said. [H/T Fightful]

Jim Ross receives heartfelt message from former colleague

For the much less experienced fans, Jim Ross may only be seen as a veteran who was on commentary, but his contributions to the industry go beyond that.

Aside from working commentary, he was also the EVP for Talent Relations during the Attitude Era of WWE, and played a rather significant role in signing a lot of the stars the promotion was known for today, such as Edge and Christian.

Recently, Vince Russo, who formerly worked for WWF as a head writer, acknowledged Ross' legacy as one of the greats of the business. He commended him for his skill, and also his ability to put an amazing roster together.

"Pro Wrestling would have NEVER been the same without you. I don't think people TRULY understand how great you were at your craft, not only as a commentator, but also for putting the GREATEST ROSTER EVER together during the 'Attitude Era.' I thank you for everything, kind sir," wrote Vince Russo.

Although the wrestling icon may be in the latter stages of his career, no one will be able to forget what he had achieved in his prime.

