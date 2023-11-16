Jim Ross receives heartfelt message from former WWE colleague - "I don't think people TRULY understand how great you were"

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is well-known for his tenure in World Wrestling Entertainment, spanning over two decades. During that period, Ross primarily served as a commentator in Vince McMahon's promotion, and his voice became the voice of the Attitude Era, the period of boom in the professional wrestling industry.

Besides his on-screen duty, Good' Ol JR played a crucial backstage role of Executive Vice President of Talent Relations in WWE at the time and was responsible for scouting and hiring fresh talent.

Vince Russo, who worked as a head writer in WWE (WWF) during the Attitude Era and played a crucial role in beating WCW Nitro in a television ratings war, recently took to social media to share a heartfelt message for Jim Ross, acknowledging his contributions to putting together the greatest roster in wrestling history.

"Pro Wrestling would have NEVER been the same without you. I don't think people TRULY understand how great you were at your craft, not only as a Commentator, but also for putting the GREATEST ROSTER EVER together during the "Attitude Era". I thank you for everything, kind sir," wrote Vince Russo.

WWE Superstars from the Attitude Era, like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, etc., soared in popularity and became household names.

Jim Ross left WWE in 2019 and joined AEW, where he works as a commentator and senior advisor.

"I'm not looking to go anywhere" - WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross provides update on his AEW future

Speaking recently on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross provided details about the current status of his AEW contract and his future in the All Elite Wrestling.

The legendary commentator said he still had a few months left in his contract, and Tony Khan wanted him to continue with the Jacksonville-based company.

"I have a contract that’s in place, I tend to honor it. It’s still got a few months left, and Tony Khan has indicated to me, as early as this week, at least to my representative Barry Bloom, that he’d like for me to stay. I’m not looking to go anywhere. It’s just that I need to heal. That’s all. Simplistically as that," Jim Ross said. [H/T InsidetheRopes]

Jim Ross further shed light on his relationship with AEW President Tony Khan and his health issue that prevents him from traveling too much. Read the full report here.

