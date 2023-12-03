Tony Khan quietly signed AEW champion to a full-time contract - Reports

One of the current top stars in AEW has just been given a full-time contract. But unlike usual new signings whose signings are made public, this one was done quietly. The star in question is the current TBS Champion, Julia Hart.

Hart has been with the promotion for some time, making her debut in 2021. She was originally a member of the Varsity Blonds but was corrupted by The House of Black, as she joined them last year.

Since then, she has been on a tear, amassing a 28-match win streak, which she lost at the hands of Kris Statlander At WrestleDream. She defeated Statlander and Skye Blue two weeks ago to become the new TBS Champion.

According to Fightful Select, Julia Hart's AEW contract details were changed from being a per-date talent to one with a full-time contract. As this was done quietly, her signing was not announced by Tony Khan, which meant that she would not receive her "All-Elite" graphic.

Expand Tweet

The report can be found here.

AEW star Julia Hart is set for an immediate push

Julia Hart has been on an upward trend as of late. She had a dominant 28-match win streak and even went on to put on a great match against Kris Statlander. She has also been involved in what seems to be a long-term storyline with Skye Blue and Kris Statlander.

Fightful Select reported two weeks ago that AEW management has acknowledged Hart's popularity as of late, and she was set for an immediate push. This was confirmed as days after the report came out, she became the TBS Champion at Full Gear.

The previous title-holder, Kris Statlander, held the title for 174 days after dethroning Jade Cargill, who still stands as the longest-reigning champion, with a reign of 508 days. The House of Black member could keep up the momentum and build up a title reign just as impressive as her predecessors.

Expand Tweet

After capturing the TBS Championship at Full Gear, she looks to be one of the stars on top of the women's division, and it will be interesting to see who steps up to the plate next.

Who would you want to see be Julia Hart's first major challenger? Let us know in the comments section below.