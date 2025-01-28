"Tony Khan at RAW," "What's TK doing there" - Fans erupt after major appearance on WWE TV

A major name appeared on WWE RAW on Netflix this week. On Instagram, some fans jokingly claimed that it was AEW President Tony Khan.

On Monday's episode of RAW, popular American actor Noah Centineo was present in the crowd. Centineo is famous for his work in multiple movies and series. WWE shared a clip of the XO Kitty actor from RAW this week, and it went viral on social media.

Some fans on Instagram think Noah Centineo looks like AEW President Tony Khan. In the comments section of WWE's post, many made a joke about Khan being on RAW while reacting to Centineo's appearance.

You can view some of the notable fan reactions below.

Fans compare the popular American actor at WWE RAW to the AEW President [Image source: WWE's Instagram]

Popular AEW stars defend Tony Khan amid criticism on backstage issues

Popular AEW tag team The Von Erichs praised Tony Khan amid the criticism of his leadership skills. On The Claw Pod, Ross and Marshall Von Erich commended Khan for taking his promotion to new heights.

"I think Tony's a fighter and he has something to prove, which is really, really exciting to be on his team," Marshall said. "He definitely has a lot of naysayers– people, you know, which you're going to have–people that take risks, that's the position they're in. It's easy to feel safe behind a keyboard (...) Sink or swim, I think Tony is swimming along just fine and AEW is in a good place. There's really no formula, I think. This was obviously a big step for them, and man, so exciting."

You can watch the full episode below.

Khan and is team are preparing to present the Grand Slam: Australia pay-per-view next month. It will be interesting to see what surprises he has in store for fans.

