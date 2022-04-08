×
Create
Notifications

AEW announces major deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Tony Khan reacts

Tony Khan at an AEW event in 2022.
Tony Khan at an AEW event in 2022.
Sam Palmer
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 08, 2022 05:26 PM IST
News

AEW President Tony Khan reacted to the breaking news that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has struck up a deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) to broadcast Dynamite and Rampage on NJPW's streaming service "NJPW World."

The two companies have had a working relationship for over a year. The proverbial "forbidden door" was flung open by stars such as KENTA, Yuji Nagata, and Jay White.

The Japanese market has always been one AEW has targeted since its inception in 2019, and now they've cracked it. NJPW announced that their "NJPW World" streaming service would now carry Dynamite and Rampage.

◢◤◢◤特報 解禁◢◤◢◤　【 #AEWDynamite 】　⚡️#AEWRampage⚡️　🇺🇸AEWのテレビ中継が#新日本プロレスワールド で　 日本国内配信決定！ 追加料金なしで最新エピソードを毎週配信！日本語実況バージョンも予定　＜＜ 近日配信開始！＞＞#njpw #AEW #njpwworld https://t.co/P8aKJgJKvN

The AEW president reacted to this news with the following tweet:

@njpwworld We did it.

The news means fans of AEW in Japan will now be able to access every bit of AEW programming, with Dark and Dark: Elevation both available on YouTube.

Will Tony Khan book an AEW/NJPW Supershow?

Since the hinges were ripped off of the forbidden door by Tony Khan and IMPACT Wrestling at the end of 2020, fans were left confused and excited. When NJPW got added to the mix in early 2021, fans' minds began to race with the possibility of what could happen.

"As soon as Japan opens up a little bit more, I can see a huge New Japan vs. AEW Supershow,"- Chris Jericho(via FITE in Focus) https://t.co/CqgcVRfh09

It's no secret the foundations of AEW were forged in NJPW with the Bullet Club. Khan has paid tribute to that history on multiple occasions. Now that the two companies have developed a strong bond, will we see a joint show soon?

Wrestlers from both companies want it to happen. Fans of both companies want it to happen. Tony Khan likely wants it to happen.

Do you want to see an AEW vs. NJPW supershow? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Also Read Article Continues below

You can also see this week's episode of AEW Dynamite results here.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी