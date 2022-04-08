AEW announces major deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Tony Khan reacts

AEW President Tony Khan reacted to the breaking news that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has struck up a deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) to broadcast Dynamite and Rampage on NJPW's streaming service "NJPW World."

The two companies have had a working relationship for over a year. The proverbial "forbidden door" was flung open by stars such as KENTA, Yuji Nagata, and Jay White.

The Japanese market has always been one AEW has targeted since its inception in 2019, and now they've cracked it. NJPW announced that their "NJPW World" streaming service would now carry Dynamite and Rampage.

The AEW president reacted to this news with the following tweet:

The news means fans of AEW in Japan will now be able to access every bit of AEW programming, with Dark and Dark: Elevation both available on YouTube.

Will Tony Khan book an AEW/NJPW Supershow?

Since the hinges were ripped off of the forbidden door by Tony Khan and IMPACT Wrestling at the end of 2020, fans were left confused and excited. When NJPW got added to the mix in early 2021, fans' minds began to race with the possibility of what could happen.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "As soon as Japan opens up a little bit more, I can see a huge New Japan vs. AEW Supershow,"



- Chris Jericho

(via FITE in Focus) "As soon as Japan opens up a little bit more, I can see a huge New Japan vs. AEW Supershow,"- Chris Jericho(via FITE in Focus) https://t.co/CqgcVRfh09

It's no secret the foundations of AEW were forged in NJPW with the Bullet Club. Khan has paid tribute to that history on multiple occasions. Now that the two companies have developed a strong bond, will we see a joint show soon?

Wrestlers from both companies want it to happen. Fans of both companies want it to happen. Tony Khan likely wants it to happen.

Do you want to see an AEW vs. NJPW supershow? Let us know in the comments section down below!

You can also see this week's episode of AEW Dynamite results here.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Abhinav Singh