Tony Khan reacts to claims that he put up a graphic thanking himself after AEW Dynamite

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently reacted to a photograph from the 200th episode of Dynamite where the whole roster thanked Khan for All Elite Wrestling.

All Elite Wrestling presented the 200th episode of Dynamite on August 2nd, 2023, and after the show culminated, the entire roster came out on the stage to thank Tony Khan. The graphics on the stage also changed to read, 'Thank You Tony Khan,' which, according to a fan, is a self-promotion by TK. The fan shared the photograph from the 200th episode on Twitter and stated that the WWE always thanks the fans for their milestones.

Tony Khan reacted to the post and revealed that it was a surprise from the crew after the 200th episode, and he appreciated it:

"It was a surprise from the crew after the live 200th episode of Dynamite. It was a nice moment and unexpected. I appreciated it very much."

Athena recently revealed that she had talks with Tony Khan for an AEW TV return

AEW star Athena recently revealed that she has had talks with the CEO Tony Khan about her goals by the end of 2024.

Athena is currently the ROH Women's World Champion and has her sights set on capturing the AEW Women's World title as well as the TBS Championship. Here is what she revealed while speaking with Lyric Swinton for Sunday Night's Main Event:

"I just hope to end 2024 as the triple crown champion. That's the greedy part in me. I don't know if my body will hold up having to defend three titles in a night, but we're going to try it and we're going to go for it. That is my goal at the end of 2024. As much as I love Ring of Honor, I know that Tony [Tony Khan] and I have also talked, we know it's not going to last forever, even though I call myself the forever ROH Champion. Just know, I don't talk about stuff because I genuinely want it to be a surprise when it does happen," she said.

She continued:

"It's coming. We have talked. Everyone thinks that Tony isn't a mastermind, he is. He does everything for a reason. Just wait, be patient, stay on board with ROH because even if I'm not able to be on ROH, there are so many women, men, and tag teams and everyone gives their heart and soul to that cause."

Athena will have a lot of competition on AEW as compared to ROH. It will be interesting to see how she will get presented on AEW TV as she is currently a dominant champion on Ring of Honor.

