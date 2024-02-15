"Tony and I have also talked" - Former WWE star teases big return to AEW TV

AEW President Tony Khan recently had creative talks with one of his top stars, and now the multi-time champion has revealed big goals for this year.

Athena is signed to work for AEW and ROH and is the current Ring of Honor Women's World Champion. Her record-setting reign passed the 430-day mark this week, and her last title defense came over Billie Starkz at Final Battle on December 15. Athena's last AEW match was a win in an eight-person clash at WrestleDream on October 1, but her last singles bout for the company was a loss to Willow Nightingale on July 12, 2023 at the Rampage tapings.

The former Ember Moon currently bills herself as The Forever Champion of ROH. However, she recently spoke with Lyric Swinton for Sunday Night's Main Event and revealed a big goal for this year. Athena wants to also win the AEW TBS Championship and Women's World Championship.

"I just hope to end 2024 as the triple crown champion. That's the greedy part in me. I don't know if my body will hold up having to defend three titles in a night, but we're going to try it and we're going to go for it. That is my goal at the end of 2024. As much as I love Ring of Honor, I know that Tony [Tony Khan] and I have also talked, we know it's not going to last forever, even though I call myself the forever ROH Champion. Just know, I don't talk about stuff because I genuinely want it to be a surprise when it does happen," she said.

Athena continued with major praise for her boss.

"It's coming. We have talked. Everyone thinks that Tony isn't a mastermind, he is. He does everything for a reason. Just wait, be patient, stay on board with ROH because even if I'm not able to be on ROH, there are so many women, men, and tag teams and everyone gives their heart and soul to that cause," she said.

Athena is currently feuding with Nyla Rose on ROH TV. The former NXT Women's Champion wrestled three matches to close out 2023 - she defeated Roxanne on ROH TV, retained over Starkz at Final Battle, and then defeated Maya World on ROH TV.

A tournament will begin on this week's ROH TV episode to determine the next challenger to Athena.

Athena on possibly facing familiar faces in AEW

There are several rumors about top names joining the AEW women's division soon, and Athena wants a piece of them all - whether it's in the ROH or AEW ring.

The ROH Women's World Champion recently appeared on Under The Ring and was asked about potential feuds. She expressed interest in a dream match with Mercedes Moné, who is expected to become All Elite soon.

Athena also praised AEW and ROH for what they've done to bring in outside talent.

"Absolutely, who wouldn’t want more universally known talent, right? Like Giulia from STARDOM or Mercedes Mone, Trinity, there’s so many beautiful talented women out there who I’ve been dying to get my hands on, including those that work in the company now like Jamie Hayter. It’s really cool what AEW and ROH have done, bringing in that outside talent. Ronda Rousey was here a few weeks ago. It’s really cool to have the opportunity to not be limited to just our roster at times," she said.

Athena and the former Sasha Banks worked just over a dozen multi-person matches while together in WWE during the year of 2018, but they never went one-on-one. Their last time working together was at the RAW tapings on December 28, 2018 as they teamed with Bayley for a win over The Riott Squad.

