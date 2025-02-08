Tony Khan reacts after interviewer admits he is scared of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

An interviewer recently claimed he was scared of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The promotion's CEO and Head of Creative, Tony Khan, responded to the admission with his own views on The One True King of All Elite Wrestling.

Ever since his return and his subsequent heel turn on Bryan Danielson, which led to him dethroning The American Dragon for the All Elite World Title last year, Jon Moxley has been using The Death Riders to rebuild the company in line with his vision. All this while, retaining the championship with the help of his allies.

Despite his current booking generating a lot of criticism online, Jon Moxley has proven to be a reliable top star for All Elite Wrestling over the years - a view that Tony Khan expressed himself during his recent interview with Compas On The Beat.

Trending

The All Elite Creative Head alluded to Moxley being a former World Champion in his company, as well as in WWE and NJPW. Khan agreed with the interviewer's assessment of The Purveyor of Violence being an intimidating person and acknowledged his contributions to the Jacksonville-based promotion's growth.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

"He's the only person to ever be New Japan IWGP World Champion, the WWE World Champion and the AEW World Champion. [After the interview confesses to being intimidated by Moxley] You're scared of the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley? He's an intimidating guy. He came out to Wild Thing, and that's why he's the AEW World Champion... And I do think, when you look at it, in AEW, he's at the top of the heap, the World Champion Jon Moxley, and he's the man, and from the beginning he's been a great influence." [5:35 - 6:35]

Mox, it was recently announced, will soon be involved in a potentially violent showdown on the Australian debut of All Elite Wrestling next week.

Jon Moxley will be in action at AEW Grand Slam Australia

Jon Moxley and The Death Riders were repelled by the newly-formed alliance of Jay White and Rated-FTR early this week on Wednesday Night Dynamite. Afterward, Adam Copeland demanded that the World Champion answer his challenge for a title shot at Revolution 2025 - a challenge that Moxley emphatically rejected.

Subsequently, The Switchblade proposed that Mox and his 'Emissary of Violence' Claudio Castagnoli face him and The Rated-R Superstar in an anything-goes 'Brisbane Brawl' at Grand Slam Australia. The bout has since been made official for the upcoming television special.

It remains to be seen if the outcome of the aforementioned tag match leads to Moxley vs. Cope next month.

Please credit Compas On The Beat and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for quotations from the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback