Tony Khan reacts to the possibility of AEW-WWE crossover event in future

AEW President Tony Khan has given his thoughts on the possibility of a crossover show between AEW and WWE. He has commented on the potential for the two companies to work together on a joint event.

Despite the rivalry between WWE and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), some fans are hoping for a collaboration between the two where their top stars can face off against each other.

Since Triple H took over creative control at WWE, the company has collaborated with other wrestling promotions, including Pro Wrestling NOAH, where Shinsuke Nakamura competed in January. Despite this, many fans are pushing for the promotion to organize a full crossover event with another promotion.

In an interview on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Tony Khan expressed his openness to collaborating with WWE on a similar project.

“It’s something I would certainly be open to, and I think it’s an interesting thing for the future. It’s not something that’s ever really been done. They’ve kind of existed in their own space. We are working with a lot of wrestling promotions,” Khan said. (H/T - EWrestlingNews)

Furthermore, Khan compared the AEW/WWE collaboration to Marvel/DC Comics and acknowledged that it would get political with both sides fighting to win:

“I think it’s like Marvel and DC. You don’t see those superheroes really crossing over very much. I think there’d be a lot of jostling for who’s going to be positioned stronger. It would get very political.” (H/T - EWrestlingNews)

MK🍀 @Kamiorra Tony Khan next month when he buys WWE Tony Khan next month when he buys WWE https://t.co/anRcOoihSb

AEW President Tony Khan recently discussed on a possible sale of the WWE

WWE is reportedly considering the sale of the company and has enlisted the help of JP Morgan. Several potential buyers have been mentioned, including the Khan family who own All Elite Wrestling.

In an interview on The Maggie and Perloff Show, Khan confirms interest in buying WWE, saying the family is capable of making the purchase.

“I am interested in the news that there is potentially a sales process and certainly, I think we’ve shown, when there are acquisitions and transactions, we’re capable of making the big purchases,” Khan said. (H/T- Fightful)

Vince McMahon has returned as the Executive Chairman of WWE to assist with the company's potential sale. The Khan family, including Tony and Shahid Khan, has been mentioned as possible buyers. They may look for a financial partner if they decide to purchase the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

What are your thoughts on WWE and AEW doing a crossover event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 32636 votes