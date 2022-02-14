“It felt amazing” - Tony Khan recalls the moment he signed top AEW star 

AEW President Tony Khan has recently gone into detail about his relationship with top AEW star CM Punk. Khan discussed their first meeting, how Punk signed for AEW, and their current status as friends.

CM Punk joined AEW in August 2021, making his highly anticipated debut at the “First Dance” edition of Rampage. The show took place in Punk’s hometown of Chicago at the United Center, famous for holding the Summerslam pay-per-view for the then WWF in 1994.

Punk would follow this appearance with his in-ring debut at the All Out pay-per-view (also in Chicago) in September 2021, defeating Darby Allin in a highly praised match by fans, critics, and fellow wrestlers.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, the AEW president recalled his first interactions with the “Second City Saint,” stating that there was immediate chemistry.

“I had a really good meeting with him Boxing Day 2018. We had a good chat and he seemed like a really, really high integrity person, I liked him a lot immediately.” Tony Khan said. (H/T Inside The Ropes).

While Punk didn’t get on board the hype train that AEW built in the initial days, the growth of the company couldn’t be ignored. Eventually, Punk came on board, to which Khan was over the moon about.

“Then, as we had some light at the end of the tunnel and I was planning to return on the road and schedule arenas to go back and continue touring for AEW across all the great cities again, he wanted to be a part of it. It felt amazing to be able to make something happen that meant so much to wrestling fans all over the world. That was what The First Dance was all about.” said Tony Khan. (H/T Inside The Ropes).

Tony Khan has signed even more talent to his AEW roster

Following CM Punks arrival, the likes of Bryan Danielson, Danhausen and the 3 founding members of The Undisputed Era have followed suit and joined Tony Khan's AEW. On the most recent episode of Dynamite, 3 more names made their first appearances for the company.

In a backstage segment, Jay White of New Japan Pro Wrestling aided The Young Bucks and Adam Cole in attacking Roppongi Vice. Following this, Keith Lee won his debut match against Isiah Kassidy, advancing to the “Face of the Revolution” ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view in the process.

Finally, A.Q.A debuted in a losing effort against Jade Cargill for Cargill’s TBS Championship. The former student of Booker T was officially signed to a contract in the days following her debut match.

