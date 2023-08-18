Tony Khan recently turned down a cameo appearance proposal, says AEW personality

An AEW personality recently talked about Tony Khan's refusal of a cameo appearance by a popular duo on Dynamite in Detroit.

Speaking on Should I Keep This, AEW referee Bryce Remsburg revealed that an American hip-hop duo wanted to make a cameo appearance on Dynamite in Detroit.

Remsburg recalled that the question of calling Insane Clown Posse, who had approached the Jacksonville-based company through an intermediary for a cameo on Dynamite, came up during a corporate call. But Tony Khan politely said no to the idea.

“About a month or so ago, AEW was going to Detroit and the Insane Clown Posse, who are still a thing in 2023, maybe not in their gloriest or glory years, had reached out through an intermediary asking about being part of the AEW event in Detroit. I remember they were just trying to get on the show. I was on this corporate call, and Tony Khan, someone was like, ‘Do we need ICP in Detroit?’ [Tony said], ‘Yeah I’ll have to think about that one.’ He was politely saying no.” (H/t WrestleTalk)

Insane Clown Posse, created in Detroit in 1989, performs hardcore hip-hop rap and includes the duo of Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope. ICP was a hugely popular act in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Tony Khan made an appearance on AEW Dynamite in a segment with MJF and Adam Cole

During the most recent episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan made a brief backstage appearance as an Authority figure scolding World Champion MJF and Adam Cole for playing pranks on other Wrestlers.

Fans had varied reactions to the segment by the company's founder and president on the weekly show. Some called out the All Elite Wrestling supremo for going back on his promise about not being an on-screen character, while others thought since he is generally considered a nice boss, an authority role would not suit him. A fan even speculated on how a segment between Khan and CM Punk would look.

