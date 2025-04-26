Tony Khan referenced during Aleister Black's WWE return on SmackDown 

Aleister Black made his much-awaited return to WWE on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. During the show, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was referenced multiple times by fans when the former House of Black leader was in the ring.

This week's SmackDown started with a segment between John Cena and Randy Orton. This led to their match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025 being made official. During the show, Aleister made his return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut by interrupting The Miz, who was in the ring expressing his frustration over his absence from WrestleMania 41.

The Dutch professional wrestler returned to a huge pop with his original theme song playing in the background. He hit The A-Lister with a Black Mass and hit his signature pose. During the entire segment, fans kept chanting, "Tony fumbled!'' The former Malakai Black departed All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. His final appearance for the company came at the Full Gear pay-per-view last November.

AEW star reacts to Aleister Black's WWE return

Aleister Black's return was well-received by the WWE Universe last night. This was his first appearance on WWE television in nearly four years. Black's wife, Zelina Vega, also won her first singles championship on last night's show. She defeated Chelsea Green to become the new Women's United States Champion.

After the show, Black's former tag team partner, Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy), shared a picture of his WWE return on Instagram. The two were a part of the erstwhile House of Black faction alongside Brody King and Julia Hart. Black, King, and Matthews are former AEW World Trios Champions.

Fans are excited to have Aleister Black back in the Stamford-based promotion. It'll be interesting to see what Triple H has planned for him in the upcoming weeks.

