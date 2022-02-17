×
Watch: Tony Khan gets emotional about Cody Rhodes' departure after AEW Dynamite went off the air 

The American Nightmare is no longer with AEW.
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Feb 17, 2022 01:56 PM IST
News

AEW President Tony Khan didn't hold back his feelings while indirectly referencing Cody Rhodes's shocking departure from the company after this week's Dynamite.

The American Nightmare and his wife Brandi Rhodes' All Elite Wrestling stint ended a couple of days back after the two sides couldn't agree upon a new deal. The story quickly became a hotly-discussed topic, with fans left wondering about the former TNT Champion's future in the business.

Once the Wednesday night show went off the air, Khan joined Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Kris Statlander, Chuck Taylor, Danhausen, and Wheeler Yuta) in the ring. The AEW Boss soon took the mic and stated that he had a "hell of a week" and that he could use a "big hug."

Best Friends quickly assembled and gave Tony Khan a group hug, with the Nashville crowd roaring in their support. A Twitter user in attendance shared the clip on the microblogging site. Check it out below:

@willh94 @AndyNemmity @TonyKhan @trentylocks @DanhausenAD @SexyChuckieT @callmekrisstat @WheelerYuta @orangecassidy Video https://t.co/0KlRMcAzse

It's worth noting that neither Cody nor Brandi were directly referenced on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite in any manner.

WWE reportedly considers Cody Rhodes' signing as a "big deal"

Ever since he departed AEW, there's been plenty of chatter surrounding Cody Rhodes' reported WWE move. According to the latest rumors, Vince McMahon views Cody Rhodes' potential signing as a "big deal," as he was one of the executives of WWE's main rival.

Cody Rhodes is in talks with WWE about a potential return to the company “in the near future,” per @arielhelwani https://t.co/uQrVqqSc57

Furthermore, it was also noted that McMahon is likely to push Cody Rhodes in the beginning, leading to a marquee match for him at WrestleMania 38. However, whether or not the said push will last entirely depends on The American Nightmare's work at and after the premium live event.

What do you make of Tony Khan's indirect reference to Cody's AEW exit? Do you see the former TNT Champion becoming a big-time attraction in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
हिन्दी