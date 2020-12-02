Tony Khan on if he regrets how The Elite were booked in the first year of AEW

Before the "Winter is Coming" AEW Dynamite special tomorrow night, Tony Khan sat down to do a media call earlier this afternoon and covered a variety of topics.

Throughout the first year of AEW, there were a lot of fans that didn't agree with the booking of the companies main faction, "The Elite". But, Khan believes that for the most part when looking back, they were all booked the right way.

Tony Khan admits The Dark Order's beatdown of The Elite on AEW Dynamite wasn't the best idea

During the AEW media call, when Khan was questioned if there was an overcorrection when it came to how The Elite were positioned on the card, he said:

"No, I don't think so. I don't know if the guys needed to get the hell beaten out of them to end the year the way we did, but I definitely think this past year was the right way to do it. I think we set up to build a lot of strong wrestlers outside of just the Elite. I mean we came in with the Elite, a huge name, but I don't think it was an overcorrection. But I definitely think this was the year for the guys to be booked stronger. Kenny and Hangman had one of the greatest tag runs I've ever seen anybody have and now the Young Bucks, I expect to have a great run too hopefully.

"And, you know, the Young Bucks were prominently positioned, Kenny was prominently positioned, Hangman prominently positioned from the beginning. So no I don't think it was, I think it was an effort to showcase a lot of other people and build strong wrestlers like Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, and PAC. All of whom were really prominently positioned through the end of 2019, and then into 2020 if that makes sense."

