Tony Khan reportedly has no 'definitive plan' to book major dream match involving Kenny Omega in AEW

According to a new report, Tony Khan has no 'definitive plan' to book Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay in AEW.

Omega returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling last month via vignette. The Cleaner made the challenge to reigning IWGP United States Champion and bitter rival, Will Ospreay, for the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom event in January. The bout was later officially announced for the United States title.

The pair first crossed paths this year in the trios tag tournament, with Omega and The Young Bucks challenging Ospreay and Aussie Open. Despite this, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there is no 'definitive plan' for them to have a match in AEW.

"Regarding Omega vs. Ospreay, essentially this was an angle that the two have worked on since you started seeing back-and-forth stuff on Twitter. They pushed it hard when Ospreay appeared on Dynamite and it felt like something that would be a big match on an AEW PPV show. But from the start, the idea was for it to be at WrestleKingdom. Omega basically put it together with the blessing of Tony Khan. Right now there is no definitive plan for an AEW match, but it would make all the sense in the world to do the match on an AEW major show since the two went hard on pushing the feud on AEW television," - Dave Meltzer wrote.

Omega and Ospreay have only ever faced one another once in singles competition. The Cleaner defeated the Briton in a 2015 PWG event. They clashed in NJPW in a series of tag matches, notably contested during their times in CHAOS and Bullet Club respectively.

There are also said to be no plans for The Elite vs CM Punk in AEW

In the same newsletter, Meltzer further covered the clash between The Elite and Death Triangle in Chicago. Their match was the second in the Best of Seven series for trios titles, and they included a number of callbacks to CM Punk and the 'Brawl Out' incident.

It was noted that by all accounts this doesn't mean there are any plans for Tony Khan to turn the incident into an angle.

"It did garner attention, but instead of people talking about the second excellent match The Elite and Death Triangle had in just a few days or that they were building what could end up as the greatest best-of-seven series to date, the talk instead was The Elite vs. Punk, which from all accounts has very little (those close to the situation say no chance, not very little) of happening," - Dave Meltzer wrote.

Punk hasn't returned to the promotion since he was suspended following the incident. He will, however, feature in the upcoming Fight Forever game as Sportskeeda has learned.

Would you like to see Omega vs Ospreay in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

