Tony Khan reportedly interested in signing WWE stars and other free agents to AEW upon contract expiry

According to a new report, Tony Khan is interested in signing top stars to AEW after their contracts expire.

Finn Balor's WWE contract recently expired, and it was rumored that Tony Khan was interested in adding him to the roster. However, he re-signed with the Stamford-based company.

While speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Tony Khan is still looking to hire top stars (from WWE and other wrestling promotions) whose contracts are up or about to end soon.

"I know that AEW is looking at people who’s contracts are up. Whether they get anyone I don’t know, but they’re definitely looking." He added, "Sometimes you think that they made this big, big investment with Okada, Ospreay and Mercedes and maybe they’re not looking for other people, but they still are." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Tony Khan hints at eventually stepping down as the head of creative in AEW

Tony Khan has been the creative head of the Jacksonville-based company since the formation of the company in 2019. In a recent call, he hinted at handing over the reign of creative control to someone else eventually.

"I… would certainly at some point, you know, we’d have to see where we’re at. I think with all positions, you know, nobody lasts forever and eventually that’s something, you know, with any position in any of the organizations I’m in, that will be a reality. I think whether it’s the Jaguars or Fulham or AEW or True Media, you know, I won’t be here forever... And you know, I take it year to year, moment to moment and I’m really loving what we’re doing right now. I’m only 41 years old and I feel like the company is in a really strong place," said Khan.

The AEW head honcho often receives suggestions for hiring someone to help him in his creative duties or someone to replace him. His bookings have often been criticized by many wrestling veterans and legends.