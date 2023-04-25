Tony Khan reportedly has "no interest" in signing WWE Hall of Famer's daughter to AEW

Former Impact Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard's future in the wrestling industry remains uncertain, with AEW owner Tony Khan and WWE reportedly showing no interest in signing her.

Blanchard's reputation was damaged after she allegedly spat on La Rosa Negra and used a racial slur toward her during an event in Japan in 2017. Other female wrestlers have also called her a "bully" backstage.

Despite her father, Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard's work with AEW, several independent sources claim that the promotion has no interest in signing her. Female wrestlers of All Elite Wrestling have reportedly recalled stories about their backstage and in-ring issues with Blanchard to the EVPs and Tony Khan.

Tessa Blanchard's hopes have reportedly been with the Jacksonville-based Promotion, given her desire to be pushed on television immediately, but it appears that the company is listening to the concerns of its talent and continues to show no interest.

Meanwhile, WWE has shown some interest in her but has only offered her a return to NXT, where she previously lost three consecutive matches in 2016 before leaving early.

Blanchard focuses on independent shows and personal growth while staying in top physical shape, but her reputation and future in the wrestling industry is uncertain as it's unknown if WWE or AEW will require her talent in the future.

Arn Anderson hints at a possible Four Horsemen reunion in AEW

Arn Anderson, a former member of the iconic wrestling stable, The Four Horsemen, revealed on his Ask Me Anything podcast that he owns the trademark for the team's name and is considering re-forming it with younger talent in AEW.

Anderson mentioned Brian Pillman Jr. as a possible member and spoke about Tessa Blanchard's talent and great look but was unsure about her current situation.

“I think Tessa Blanchard, from what I’ve seen in the past, has a lot of talent. That’s for sure. [She] has a great look, not sure what’s going on with her inner business these days or what her goals are. I don’t know Tessa like that, it’s been a casual crossing of paths maybe three or four times. It’s something to think about definitely.”

The Four Horsemen were one of the most dominant factions in wrestling history, and a potential reunion in AEW would undoubtedly excite fans. However, it remains to be seen whether this idea will come to fruition.

