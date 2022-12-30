Arn Anderson teases bringing in WWE legend's controversial daughter to reform decade-old faction in AEW

An iconic WWE faction may be reformed in AEW, according to Arn Anderson's recent comments.

As many fans are aware, Arn Anderson has been a part of the famous stable, The Four Horseman. The team had a dominant run in WCW and WWE, cementing itself as one of the most memorable factions of all time.

In a recent episode of his Ask Me Anything podcast, the veteran revealed that he owned the trademark for the stable name. He also spoke about how he was considering reforming the team with younger faces, including Brian Pillman Jr. He further spoke about how WWE legend Tully Blanchard's daughter, Tessa Blanchard, was also a possible member:

“I think Tessa Blanchard, from what I’ve seen in the past, has a lot of talent. That’s for sure. [She] has a great look, not sure what’s going on with her inner business these days or what her goals are. I don’t know Tessa like that, it’s been a casual crossing of paths maybe three or four times. It’s something to think about definitely.” (H/T: EWrestlingNews)

Graziano 🇺🇦 @Grazian66458210 Tessa blanchard good, beautiful, nice one of the best wrestlers in the world, her matches are fantastic and very good on the microphone she can do both the heel and the face, and above all she knows how to make poor wrestlers have excellent matches, Tessa is a complete wrestler Tessa blanchard good, beautiful, nice one of the best wrestlers in the world, her matches are fantastic and very good on the microphone she can do both the heel and the face, and above all she knows how to make poor wrestlers have excellent matches, Tessa is a complete wrestler https://t.co/3zDuS4u61E

Tessa Blanchard has been criticized by a WWE veteran

While Arn Anderson may think highly of Tessa Blanchard, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell holds a different opinion.

Tessa has previously been accused of bullying her fellow talent, including racial comments. However, she has shot down the accusations while denying the credibility of claims made by stars like Chelsea Green.

In a WSI interview, Dutch Mantell was asked if he would consider hiring Tessa in a hypothetical scenario. The veteran had a negative answer to the question:

"As far as I know, she is not one of the most favorite female performers out there, and would I hire her? I don't think I would," Mantell said. "I think she's toxic in the dressing room, from what I've heard, and I don't wanna deal with it." [1:12 - 1:32]

As of now, there has been no official confirmation of Arn Anderson working to reform the Four Horsemen. Only time will tell if Tessa Blanchard will make an appearance as part of the stable in the future.

Di you agree with Dutch Mantell's comments? Sound off in the comments below!

