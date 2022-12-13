Tony Khan reportedly "not hesitant" to sign former WWE Cruiserweight Classic member to AEW 

As per reports, AEW President Tony Khan will not hesitate to sign a former WWE Cruiserweight Classic member.

Kota Ibushi is currently contracted to New Japan Pro Wrestling. His last match took place in October 2021 when he lost to Kazuchika Okada in the finals of the NJPW G1 Climax via referee stoppage at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

Ibushi sustained a shoulder injury that left him out of action for a long time. During his injury, the former NXT wrestler revealed a lot about his current situation with NJPW. It caused quite a stir and strained the Japanese star's relationship with the company.

On the Flagship Wrestling Podcast. Joe Lanza stated that Tony Khan would not hesitate to sign the inaugural NJPW World Heavyweight Champion to AEW once his contract with NJPW expires. This is not Ibushi's only offer, however.

According to the same source, the Golden Star could go to CyberFight, the parent company of DDT and Pro Wrestling NOAH. The offer made to him reportedly far exceeds his current terms with New Japan. Ibushi has worked in DDT before, between 2004 and 2009.

