Tony Khan reportedly planning to address WWE legend's potential exit from AEW on Dynamite this week

Tony Khan is reportedly planning to address WWE Legend William Regal's potential exit on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Over the last few days, reports have emerged that the former WWE NXT General Manager is on his way out of AEW. These reports came to light on the back of MJF hitting William Regal in the back of the head with the same brass knuckles that the Salt of the Earth used to win the AEW World Championship at Full Gear against Jon Moxley.

The former WWE European Champion was subsequently stretchered out of the arena. There was speculation that this was Tony Khan's way of writing Regal off television. The speculation was seemingly confirmed as multiple sources reported that Regal is done with All Elite Wrestling.

Dave Meltzer further noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are plans to address William Regal's potential exit from the company. Meltzer further noted that he has heard different stories from many people and that Regal may have some kind of out in her contract.

Konnan holds AEW responsible for wasting WWE Legend William Regal's potential in the company

WCW legend Konnan criticized Tony Khan's use of WIlliam Regal. The former World Television Champion stated that Regal has been severely underutilized and has not given anyone the rub.

"I just think [William] Regal's been underutilized. He is very, very talented. And between the [Blackpool] Combat Club and Danielson wanting nobody to hit him and with MJF, I think he's been underutilized. He doesn't mean anything. Everybody wants to do something with him, but he hasn't really given anybody the rub," said Konnan. (11:10 - 11:27)

He went on to say:

"I love MJF's promos. 90% of them. This was not one of them. This was too long a drag, way too long. Was not funny, was not good, was kind of tacky. And you gotta watch out, bro, because these long promos like this will bring you know, people will turn on you." (11:28 - 11:46)

William Regal and MJF were involved in a lengthy segment on AEW Dynamite and Konnan felt that such drawn-out promos could turn fans against the newly crowned World Champion.

