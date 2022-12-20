Tony Khan has reportedly not re-signed 33-year-old star despite a surprising AEW return this year

A veteran AEW star is apparently yet to re-sign with Tony Khan's Promotion.

The Jacksonville-based company has bagged a lot of notable pro-wrestling names ever since its inception in 2019. While a number of ex-WWE stars are featured prominently in the programming, a significant lineup of home-grown stars and indie performers also make up the roster.

One of the oldest names in AEW is Stu Grayson. Despite being a longtime member of the Dark Order faction, Grayson does not currently have any achievements in the promotion. While he has had many matches, Grayson was revealed to have run out of his contract in May this year.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Evil Uno confirmed that Stu Grayson is yet to re-sign with AEW. This may come as a suprise to some considering his recent appearance during the promotion's Canada venture.

Stu Grayson had previously commented on why he left AEW

The former Dark Order member seemed quite unsatisfied with his run in the Jacksonville-based Promotion, as evidenced by his comments.

In an appearance on Slam Wrestling, Stu Grayson commented on how he was used sporadically on TV shows and more on the Dark program:

“It’s very hard to show the world how good you are in such a limited amount of time. I would trade in a hundred dark matches for 15 minutes on television,” Grayson said.

He also explained how he would not be satisfied by simply being paid to do nothing:

“I never wanted to get paid to do nothing. I’d rather make less money and be useful than being useless and make a ton of money. That’s not how I am. I need to be challenged. I would go to the gym and hit a massive leg day so that way I’d feel challenged.” - (H/T: SEScoops)

With the Dark Order seemingly getting thinner by the week, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the veteran faction.

Do you think Stu Grayson should return to AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

