"Unsportsmanlike" - Tony Khan reprimands two top AEW stars for their unprecedented attacks on Rampage

AEW President Tony Khan had a message for Serena Deeb and Jonathan Gresham after their actions on this week's Rampage.

The latest episode of Rampage featured Lee Moriarty and Jonathan Gresham teaming up to face the Gates of Agony of Tully Blanchard Enterprises. In a shocking twist, Gresham was revealed to in league within Blanchard's group all along.

This led to the ROH World Champion turning his back on his own partner, as Tao Liona and Kaun dished out a beating to Lee Moriarty.

Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez's uneasy alliance also seemingly came to an end. On this week's show, The Professor held her opponent in a submission hold even after she had tapped out, leading to Martinez interrupting and breaking the fight up.

Although the two AEW stars won, Deeb was apparently not pleased with the interference and took down Martinez with a clothesline and locked her in the Serenity Lock.

Referencing both these incidents, AEW President Tony Khan lashed out at both stars in a tweet.

"That was an unsportsmanlike attack by @SerenaDeeb on @RealMMartinez, I don’t know if it was premeditated by The Professor or inspired by the setup she’d just witnessed, but at least Serena did her own dirty work, unlike @TheJonGresham using @ToaLiona and @thekaun to take out Lee," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Lee Moriarty is set to face Jonathan Gresham next week on Rampage for the latter's ROH World Title. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Moriarty can settle the scores and bag the title in the process as well.

Fans were hyped for the imminent AEW feud after Tony Khan's tweet

Given the shocking turn of events, the AEW fanbase is already on their toes for the feuds that may develop from this week's events.

Several fans were excited for a possible match between Mercedes Martinez and Sereena Deeb at ROH: Death Before Dishonor.

Furthermore, many fans also talked about Jonathan Gresham's match and his heel turn.

Things are certainly heating up before the upcoming ROH pay-per-view. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how these feuds develop in the coming weeks.

