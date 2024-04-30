Tony Khan responds to Goldberg's blunt remarks about AEW: "Bill was looking to work here"

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently revealed that Goldberg wanted to work in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Goldberg has been a free agent since his contract with WWE expired in 2022. The veteran's last match with the Stamford-based promotion was at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently had some interesting things to say about All Elite Wrestling. Goldberg openly said the company's product was "too cheesy" for him. In a chat with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, Tony Khan addressed Da Man's comments and revealed that he was surprised by them.

"Bill wanted to work here. I met with Bill several times. Bill was looking to work here. It's funny because I had a bunch of really nice meetings with Bill and would have honestly been interested in doing something. I have a lot of respect for Bill. I was surprised by that because that certainly wasn't what he said to me when he was talking to me about working here at some point, which I've always been open to and I really like Bill. It's all about timing and we're doing a lot of exciting things right now."

Khan further described his conversations with the WCW legend in the past.

"I love what we do in AEW, and he's entitled to his opinions. Certainly, when I talked to him in person, several times, in-person and in Zoom and phone calls, we had very nice conversations, and he hasn't said that. It's good to know that's how he feels and maybe that's an opinion he holds now, but certainly in our past conversations, he's always been a positive and nice guy." [H/T: Fightful]

Tony Khan recently addressed Kenny Omega's return on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is set to return to All Elite Wrestling on this week's Dynamite, which will take place in Canada. The Cleaner's arrival also opens up the possibility of him confronting The Young Bucks about firing him from The Elite.

In an interview with Mojo Rawley on TMZ Sports, Tony Khan spoke about Kenny Omega's return and highlighted how they might have the same enemies in The Elite.

"We have the return of Kenny Omega and to be honest with you, Mojo, for me it's the perfect time for Kenny Omega to come back to AEW. I know Kenny Omega and I probably have some of the same enemies in AEW right now, as Kenny Omega was fired by Matthew and Nicholas Jackson out of The Elite last month and they're on quite a run. They've become World Tag Team Champions, winning the tournament, winning the ladder match at AEW Dynasty, and capped it off by putting me on the shelf with this spike pile driver." [4:18 - 4:58]

Tony Khan was ambushed by The Elite and Jack Perry last week on Dynamite in one of the most shocking moments in the company's history. It will be interesting to see the fallout from the angle on Wednesday.