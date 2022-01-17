"It’s really irresponsible" - Tony Khan responds to Eric Bischoff

The war of words between Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan continues.

In a recent article from Murtz Jaffer of the Toronto Star, both Bischoff and Khan were quoted regarding the competition that All Elite Wrestling is currently bringing to WWE. While Bischoff believes the current WWE product is a sterile formula, he doesn't believe AEW is really competitive because Khan refuses to go head-to-head with WWE on Monday nights.

"The WWE product is just as successful as it has been over the last 20 or 25 years," Eric Bischoff said. "The bad news is the formula that keeps WWE in the position that they’re currently in and enjoying is a very safe and sterile formula. (...) If they [AEW] don’t have the balls to go head-to-head, then shut up and wrestle. There is no tactical advantage in completely degrading your competition when it’s clear to your audience that you don’t have the guts to do anything about it."

Within the same article, Khan responded to Bischoff's comments. Calling them irresponsible as he doesn't control what nights AEW programming is on TNT and TBS.

"I don’t care what night the shows are on," Tony Khan said. "It’s really irresponsible for [Bischoff] to say that because I don’t pick what night the show is on. These are time slots that I was assigned."

Tony Khan believes AEW is competitive with WWE

Despite not going head to head with WWE RAW, AEW Dynamite went to war with WWE NXT for well over a year. The battle concluded with an AEW victory as NXT was forced to move to Tuesday nights.

Khan is very happy with AEW's performance against WWE regardless of what night his programs are on television.

"The plan was to put on the best wrestling show on television,” Tony Khan said. "When we started, we had a great roster and a lot of great people but there was more parity in the world of wrestling in terms of where people were signed. Did I expect that we would be competitive with the company [World Wrestling Entertainment] that was number one in many of those metrics? Yeah, I did, and it’s gratifying that we have been."

What do you make of Khan and Bischoff's latest back and forth? Who do you think makes the most valid points? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

