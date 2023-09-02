Tony Khan reveals how he avoided getting sued by ROH

Tony Khan has made his name as a very good businessman ever since he started All Elite Wrestling. While he has made some questionable calls regarding creative direction, he has been a success overall.

It was further proved last week as he conducted the biggest event in wrestling history as almost 81,000 people flocked to Wembley Stadium to witness All In.

While TK has gone on to produce some great shows with some catchy names, the one show that has made waves all over the wrestling world is All Out. Tony Khan recently revealed how he decided on that name, which involves not getting sued by Ring of Honor back then.

Speaking on a live episode of AEW Unrestricted at Starrcast, Tony said:

"All Out, honestly, got named because I didn't want to name it All In and get sued by ROH." [H/T Fightful]

Ironically, he now owns Ring of Honor, too, in addition to AEW, and will no doubt want to make it famous and bring it to the mainstream audience.

Tony Khan comments on Mercedes Mone

Tony Khan might be about to make another great decision as he revealed that he wants former WWE star Mercedes Mone fka Sasha Banks to wrestle at an AEW show.

Mone currently works for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and they have a great relationship with Khan and All Elite Wrestling.

So when he was asked about whether or not he would like to see her in an AEW ring, Tony had this to say:

“I’m not expecting that because she had a major injury, but when she is clear, that’s somebody we’re really interested in working with and also she’s had great experiences in New Japan. She’s been a great champion there.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

With the women's division in AEW picking up, having someone like Mone come down and ruffle some feathers would be great for the company.

Do you think Mercedes Mone will wrestle in an AEW ring? Have your say in the comments below.

