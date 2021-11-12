"I don’t think I get enough credit" - Tony Khan reveals the big part he played with NWA Empowerrr

Tony Khan wants more recognition for his contributions to women's wrestling! He believes NWA should tell people more about his role in their Empowerrr pay-per-view.

During the AEW Full Gear media call on Thursday, Khan was asked about the state of women's wrestling and if the company planned on hosting its all-women event like NWA Empowerrr. He cut off the question to reveal what he did for the show:

"I don't think I get enough credit for what I did for the NWA show. Because a good number of the people that wrestled on the NWA show were wrestlers that I sent and paid. So I do think I contributed because the highest-paid wrestlers on that show were actually the people I paid separately from what they already make in AEW to go wrestle on that show. I don't think they did a very good job of telling people that, honestly. I wish they told more people that because it was one of the points I made when we closed it that it would be nice if you told people that I'm paying the wrestlers coming in because that's a big contribution from me," Tony Khan said.

While Tony Khan is upset about this, he also mentioned that he believes AEW made a "big effort" to improve their division in the past year, trumpeting the signings of both Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho.

"So I have really been making a big effort this year to grow and improve our women's division, and I think we have made many strides with our women's division this year as a company. We've added big free agents, and I'm really excited about what's happening with the TBS tournament right now. Among the big free agents we've added are Thunder Rosa, who came over from the NWA, and Ruby Soho," Khan said.

