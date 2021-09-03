"A year and a half in the making"- Tony Khan reveals how CM Punk vs. Darby Allin at All Out was conceptualised

CM Punk will face Darby Allin at All Out despite remaining adamant for a long time about staying away from professional wrestling. The match was a year and a half in the making, according to Tony Khan on his AEW media call before All Out.

"CM Punk vs. Darby Allin, that was not just a week or two of planning, I mean that's a year and a half in the making of talking between myself and CM Punk and during that year and a half Darby's been working his a*s off and becoming a legitimate wrestling star."

Tony Khan went on to say that the pandemic saw Darby Allin become an even bigger name and that it coincided with CM Punk contemplating a return.

"Through the pandemic, he [Darby Allin] rose and became a bigger name in wrestling and that was all happening at the same time when CM Punk was contemplating a return to the wrestling business and talking it over with me and the timing had to be right and now is the time in NOW Arena", Tony Khan said.

Is CM Punk vs. Darby Allin the right choice to main event All Out?

All Out will feature some very big matches, like Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage, MJF vs. Chris Jericho and the Lucha Brothers vs. the Young Bucks. The AEW boss was quite appreciative of Christian Cage, calling him one of the all-time greats.

However, the right choice for the main event at All Out should be CM Punk vs. Darby Allin. The hype and buzz around the Straight Edge star has been immense and with the show being in his hometown, the crowd is likely to be at its loudest for his match.

All matches deserve a unique crowd reception, and AEW fans are not known for hijacking the shows, especially during CM Punk's return.

Punk's return to the ring is arguably the biggest story going into All Out and featuring him in the main event would be a smart move from the promotion.

